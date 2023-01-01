2016 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9738460

9738460 Stock #: 8UTNA74974

8UTNA74974 VIN: 1FM5K8HT4GGC74974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Nirvana Leather w/ Micro-perf. and Quilt. - Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA74974

Mileage 99,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.