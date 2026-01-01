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Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Burnaby, BC

2016 Ford F-150

201,000 KM

Details Features

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
14438119

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

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Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
201,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EGXGFB58762

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

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1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

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778-770-XXXX

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778-770-4315

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$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Milani Auto Sales

778-770-4315

2016 Ford F-150