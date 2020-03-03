Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,460KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4765761
  • Stock #: BC0032481
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP6GKF22386
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2016 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 2.7L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, ecoboost, short box, sirius satellite radio, toughbed spray-in bedliner, bluetooth, usb. $17,990.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,290.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
Additional Features
  • adjustable foot pedals
  • Subwoofer
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2018 Ford Transit 25...
 25,679 KM
$33,510 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey C...
 123,389 KM
$9,440 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Expre...
 179,876 KM
$20,150 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message