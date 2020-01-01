Menu
2016 Ford F-150

68,836 KM

$30,710

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

68,836KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6291291
  • Stock #: BC0033245
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3GKE52552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,836 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 5.0L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, air conditioning,Backup Camera, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, brown exterior, grey interior, cloth. $30,710.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $31,010.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

