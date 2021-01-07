Menu
2016 Ford F-150

237,591 KM

Details Description Features

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Platinum SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2016 Ford F-150

Platinum SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

237,591KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6515742
  Stock #: BC0033289
  VIN: 1FTEW1EG9GFA26197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 237,591 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-150 Platinum SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated seats, ac seats, powered seats, memory seats, navigation, backup camera, dual usb, aux, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, brown interior, leather. $25,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $25,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

