Milani Auto Sales
604-761-9256
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
118,679KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8965609
- Stock #: B47849
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF7GFB47849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 118,679 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford F150 XLT
*$281 bi-weekly OAC*
Clean title, No accident
6-passenger
Power Lock
Power Windows
Bluetooth
CD Player / Aux
Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4