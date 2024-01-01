Menu
2016 Ford F-350 SD Dump Truck 2WD Dually Diesel, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, Cruise Control, Hydraulic Dump Bed, Strobe Lights, Cargo Dust Cover, Trailer Hitch Receiver, Fold Down Sides, Manual Mode, Tow Mode, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power Mirrors, White Exterior, Grey Interior, Cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2025 $47,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $47,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2016 Ford F-350

62,573 KM

$47,510

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

62,573KM
Used
VIN 1FDRF3GT2GEC27593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 62,573 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

