2016 Ford F-350 SD 12 Foot Flat Deck 2WD 3 seater, 6.2L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, trailer hitch receiver, removable deck sides, storage box, cab lights, ratchets for straps, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. Measurements: 12 foot length, 8 foot width(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). $14,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Ford F-350

382,854 KM

$14,850

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-350

SD 12 Foot Flat Deck 2WD 3 seater

2016 Ford F-350

SD 12 Foot Flat Deck 2WD 3 seater

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
382,854KM
VIN 1FDRF3G65GEB36148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 382,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-350