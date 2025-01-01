Menu
2016 Ford F-350 SD XL Flat Deck 2WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, Dual Fuel (Propane and Gas), 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. (Measurements:- Length: 11 foot, Width: 7 foot 8 inches) All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $16,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2016 Ford F-350

149,977 KM

$16,910

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-350

SD XL 11 Foot Flat Deck 2WD

12832981

2016 Ford F-350

SD XL 11 Foot Flat Deck 2WD

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,977KM
VIN 1FDRF3G6XGED18945

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 149,977 KM

2016 Ford F-350 SD XL Flat Deck 2WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, Dual Fuel (Propane and Gas), 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. (Measurements:- Length: 11 foot, Width: 7 foot 8 inches) All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $16,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Automatic Headlights

Locking Differential

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,910

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-350