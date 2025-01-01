Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Ford F-350 SD XLT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. $15,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Ford F-350

238,897 KM

Details Description Features

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-350

SD XLT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
13160767

2016 Ford F-350

SD XLT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13160767
  2. 13160767
  3. 13160767
  4. 13160767
  5. 13160767
  6. 13160767
  7. 13160767
  8. 13160767
  9. 13160767
  10. 13160767
  11. 13160767
  12. 13160767
  13. 13160767
  14. 13160767
  15. 13160767
  16. 13160767
  17. 13160767
  18. 13160767
  19. 13160767
  20. 13160767
  21. 13160767
  22. 13160767
  23. 13160767
  24. 13160767
  25. 13160767
  26. 13160767
  27. 13160767
  28. 13160767
  29. 13160767
  30. 13160767
  31. 13160767
  32. 13160767
  33. 13160767
  34. 13160767
  35. 13160767
  36. 13160767
  37. 13160767
  38. 13160767
  39. 13160767
  40. 13160767
  41. 13160767
  42. 13160767
  43. 13160767
  44. 13160767
  45. 13160767
  46. 13160767
  47. 13160767
  48. 13160767
  49. 13160767
  50. 13160767
  51. 13160767
  52. 13160767
  53. 13160767
  54. 13160767
  55. 13160767
  56. 13160767
  57. 13160767
  58. 13160767
  59. 13160767
  60. 13160767
  61. 13160767
  62. 13160767
  63. 13160767
  64. 13160767
  65. 13160767
  66. 13160767
  67. 13160767
  68. 13160767
  69. 13160767
  70. 13160767
Contact Seller

$15,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
238,897KM
VIN 1FT8W3B66GED43705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,897 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-350 SD XLT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. $15,750.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,125.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Chrome Wheels
Splash Guards

Mechanical

full size spare tire
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2009 International 4400 Plow Truck with Swenson Sander and 11-Foot Dump Body for sale in Burnaby, BC
2009 International 4400 Plow Truck with Swenson Sander and 11-Foot Dump Body 30,694 KM $69,880 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 22-Passenger Shuttle Bus with Wheelchair Ramp for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 22-Passenger Shuttle Bus with Wheelchair Ramp 370,128 KM $26,810 + tax & lic
Used 2014 CATERPILLAR TL1055C 10,000 LB Lift, 55 FT Height for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 CATERPILLAR TL1055C 10,000 LB Lift, 55 FT Height 0 $79,780 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-350