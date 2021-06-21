Menu
2016 Ford F-350

122,746 KM

Details Description Features

$59,870

+ tax & licensing
$59,870

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-350

2016 Ford F-350

SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD Diesel

2016 Ford F-350

SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$59,870

+ taxes & licensing

122,746KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7376231
  Stock #: BC0034027
  VIN: 1FT8W3BT3GED18539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0034027
  • Mileage 122,746 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-350 SD Lariat Crew Cab 4WD Diesel, 6.7L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, backup camera, heated seats, power windows, power mirrors, brown exterior, tan interior, leather. $59,870.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $60,220.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
full size spare tire
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
SPLASH GUARDS
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

