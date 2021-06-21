2016 Ford F-350

$59,870 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 7 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7376231

Stock #: BC0034027

VIN: 1FT8W3BT3GED18539

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # BC0034027

Mileage 122,746 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Leather Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Mechanical full size spare tire Additional Features Locking Differential Subwoofer SPLASH GUARDS Run flat tires Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

