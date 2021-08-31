Menu
2016 Ford F-450

45,356 KM

$63,850

+ tax & licensing
$63,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-450

2016 Ford F-450

SD 9 Foot Dump Truck Crew Cab 4WD Dually

2016 Ford F-450

SD 9 Foot Dump Truck Crew Cab 4WD Dually

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$63,850

+ taxes & licensing

45,356KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7669891
  Stock #: BC0034218
  VIN: 1FD0W4HY7GEB71143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,356 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-450 SD 9 Foot Dump Truck Crew Cab 4WD Dually, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, dual rear wheels, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Decal Expiry Date Sept 2022. $63,850.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $64,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
Locking Differential
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Passenger Climate Controls

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

