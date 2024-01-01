Menu
2016 Ford F-550 SuperCab Dually 4WD, 6.8L V10 SOHC 30V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, trailer hitch, trailer brake controller, 4 aux buttons, storage compartments, tow haul mode, 4wd selector, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 11.5 foot long deck, 8.5 foot wide.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed.) Certificate and Decal valid to June 2025 $40,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $41,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2016 Ford F-550

47,865 KM

$40,810

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-550

SuperCab 11 Foot Flat Deck 4WD

2016 Ford F-550

SuperCab 11 Foot Flat Deck 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$40,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,865KM
VIN 1FD0X5HY7GEA05627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$40,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-550