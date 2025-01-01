Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Ford F-550 Service Truck With Crane 4WD Diesel, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal Valid until December 2025. $79,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Ford F-550

59,960 KM

Details Description Features

$79,730

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-550

Service Truck With Crane 4WD Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
12295227

2016 Ford F-550

Service Truck With Crane 4WD Diesel

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$79,730

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,960KM
VIN 1FDUF5HT5GEC35188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 59,960 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-550 Service Truck With Crane 4WD Diesel, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior. Certification and Decal Valid until December 2025. $79,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2014 GMC Savana G3500 Extended Cargo Van With Rear Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 GMC Savana G3500 Extended Cargo Van With Rear Shelving 145,535 KM $22,850 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp 128,549 KM $49,880 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Isuzu NQR 18 Foot Cube Van With Ramp Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Isuzu NQR 18 Foot Cube Van With Ramp Diesel 132,566 KM $59,870 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,730

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-550