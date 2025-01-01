Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Ford F-550 XL Crew Cab Dually 4x4 Service Truck with Water Tank, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and decal valid until December 2025. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $49,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Ford F-550

96,178 KM

Details Description Features

$49,820

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-550

XL Crew Cab Dually 4x4 Service Truck with Water Tank

Watch This Vehicle
12611659

2016 Ford F-550

XL Crew Cab Dually 4x4 Service Truck with Water Tank

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12611659
  2. 12611659
  3. 12611659
  4. 12611659
  5. 12611659
  6. 12611659
  7. 12611659
  8. 12611659
  9. 12611659
  10. 12611659
  11. 12611659
  12. 12611659
  13. 12611659
  14. 12611659
  15. 12611659
  16. 12611659
  17. 12611659
  18. 12611659
  19. 12611659
  20. 12611659
  21. 12611659
  22. 12611659
  23. 12611659
  24. 12611659
  25. 12611659
  26. 12611659
  27. 12611659
  28. 12611659
  29. 12611659
  30. 12611659
  31. 12611659
  32. 12611659
  33. 12611659
  34. 12611659
  35. 12611659
  36. 12611659
  37. 12611659
  38. 12611659
  39. 12611659
  40. 12611659
  41. 12611659
  42. 12611659
  43. 12611659
  44. 12611659
  45. 12611659
  46. 12611659
  47. 12611659
  48. 12611659
  49. 12611659
  50. 12611659
  51. 12611659
  52. 12611659
  53. 12611659
  54. 12611659
  55. 12611659
  56. 12611659
  57. 12611659
  58. 12611659
  59. 12611659
  60. 12611659
  61. 12611659
  62. 12611659
  63. 12611659
  64. 12611659
  65. 12611659
  66. 12611659
  67. 12611659
  68. 12611659
  69. 12611659
  70. 12611659
  71. 12611659
  72. 12611659
  73. 12611659
  74. 12611659
  75. 12611659
  76. 12611659
  77. 12611659
  78. 12611659
  79. 12611659
  80. 12611659
Contact Seller

$49,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,178KM
VIN 1FD0W5HY1GEA54261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,178 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-550 XL Crew Cab Dually 4x4 Service Truck with Water Tank, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and decal valid until December 2025. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $49,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2016 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty Regular Cab Dually Diesel 4x4 Service Truck with Crane for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty Regular Cab Dually Diesel 4x4 Service Truck with Crane 139,000 KM $79,730 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-550 XL Crew Cab Dually 4x4 Service Truck with Water Tank for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford F-550 XL Crew Cab Dually 4x4 Service Truck with Water Tank 96,178 KM $49,820 + tax & lic
Used 1991 Sutphen Deluge 500 IGAL Pumper Fire Truck Detroit Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
1991 Sutphen Deluge 500 IGAL Pumper Fire Truck Detroit Diesel 95,862 KM $36,720 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-550