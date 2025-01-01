Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty Regular Cab Dually Diesel 4x4 Service Truck with Crane, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Tiger 5031E Crane, 8845kg GVW. Certification and decal valid until December 2025. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $79,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Ford F-550

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$79,730

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-550

XL Super Duty Regular Cab Dually Diesel 4x4 Service Truck with Crane

Watch This Vehicle
12611662

2016 Ford F-550

XL Super Duty Regular Cab Dually Diesel 4x4 Service Truck with Crane

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12611662
  2. 12611662
  3. 12611662
  4. 12611662
  5. 12611662
  6. 12611662
  7. 12611662
  8. 12611662
  9. 12611662
  10. 12611662
  11. 12611662
  12. 12611662
  13. 12611662
  14. 12611662
  15. 12611662
  16. 12611662
  17. 12611662
  18. 12611662
  19. 12611662
  20. 12611662
  21. 12611662
  22. 12611662
  23. 12611662
  24. 12611662
  25. 12611662
  26. 12611662
  27. 12611662
  28. 12611662
  29. 12611662
  30. 12611662
  31. 12611662
  32. 12611662
  33. 12611662
  34. 12611662
  35. 12611662
  36. 12611662
  37. 12611662
  38. 12611662
  39. 12611662
  40. 12611662
  41. 12611662
  42. 12611662
  43. 12611662
  44. 12611662
  45. 12611662
  46. 12611662
  47. 12611662
  48. 12611662
  49. 12611662
  50. 12611662
  51. 12611662
  52. 12611662
  53. 12611662
  54. 12611662
  55. 12611662
  56. 12611662
  57. 12611662
  58. 12611662
  59. 12611662
  60. 12611662
  61. 12611662
  62. 12611662
  63. 12611662
  64. 12611662
  65. 12611662
  66. 12611662
  67. 12611662
  68. 12611662
  69. 12611662
  70. 12611662
  71. 12611662
  72. 12611662
  73. 12611662
  74. 12611662
  75. 12611662
  76. 12611662
  77. 12611662
  78. 12611662
  79. 12611662
  80. 12611662
  81. 12611662
  82. 12611662
  83. 12611662
  84. 12611662
  85. 12611662
  86. 12611662
  87. 12611662
  88. 12611662
  89. 12611662
  90. 12611662
  91. 12611662
  92. 12611662
  93. 12611662
  94. 12611662
  95. 12611662
  96. 12611662
  97. 12611662
  98. 12611662
  99. 12611662
  100. 12611662
  101. 12611662
  102. 12611662
  103. 12611662
  104. 12611662
  105. 12611662
  106. 12611662
  107. 12611662
  108. 12611662
Contact Seller

$79,730

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,000KM
VIN 1FDUF5HT1GEB35976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty Regular Cab Dually Diesel 4x4 Service Truck with Crane, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Tiger 5031E Crane, 8845kg GVW. Certification and decal valid until December 2025. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $79,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2016 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty Regular Cab Dually Diesel 4x4 Service Truck with Crane for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford F-550 XL Super Duty Regular Cab Dually Diesel 4x4 Service Truck with Crane 139,000 KM $79,730 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-550 XL Crew Cab Dually 4x4 Service Truck with Water Tank for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford F-550 XL Crew Cab Dually 4x4 Service Truck with Water Tank 96,178 KM $49,820 + tax & lic
Used 1991 Sutphen Deluge 500 IGAL Pumper Fire Truck Detroit Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
1991 Sutphen Deluge 500 IGAL Pumper Fire Truck Detroit Diesel 95,862 KM $36,720 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,730

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-550