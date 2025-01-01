Menu
2016 Ford F-550 12 Foot Flat Deck 2WD Diesel, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, dark grey interior. Certification and Decal valid until September 2025. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $48,540.00 plus $375 processing fee, $48,915.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2016 Ford F-550

90,585 KM

$48,540

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-550

12 Foot Flat Deck 2WD Diesel

12665577

2016 Ford F-550

12 Foot Flat Deck 2WD Diesel

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,540

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,585KM
VIN 1FDUF5GTXGEC77101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 90,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,540

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-550