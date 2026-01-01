Menu
This 2016 Ford F-550 Super Duty Crew Cab 4x4 is a heavy-duty service truck equipped with a 6.8L V10 engine, automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive, configured for demanding worksite and fleet applications. It features an Express Custom service box with integrated storage compartments and an onboard water tank, providing practical utility for field service, maintenance, and support operations. The crew cab layout offers seating for additional personnel, while interior equipment includes air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power windows, door locks, and mirrors. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this F-550 delivers a platform suited for contractors, municipalities, and industrial service use where capability, storage, and crew capacity are required. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $48,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2016 Ford F-550

104,466 KM

$48,820

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-550

Super Duty Crew Cab 4x4 Service Truck

13507023

2016 Ford F-550

Super Duty Crew Cab 4x4 Service Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$48,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,466KM
VIN 1FD0W5HY6GEA54269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,466 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Ford F-550 Super Duty Crew Cab 4x4 is a heavy-duty service truck equipped with a 6.8L V10 engine, automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive, configured for demanding worksite and fleet applications. It features an Express Custom service box with integrated storage compartments and an onboard water tank, providing practical utility for field service, maintenance, and support operations. The crew cab layout offers seating for additional personnel, while interior equipment includes air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power windows, door locks, and mirrors. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this F-550 delivers a platform suited for contractors, municipalities, and industrial service use where capability, storage, and crew capacity are required. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $48,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $49,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$48,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-550