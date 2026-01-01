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This 2016 Ford F-550 Super Duty SuperCab bucket truck is powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Equipped with a Versalift SST-40-EIH-01 aerial device, this truck offers a 45-foot working height, 27.9-foot horizontal reach, and 450-pound platform capacity, making it well suited for utility, telecommunications, electrical, tree service, and maintenance applications. Additional equipment includes beacon lights, strobe lights, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, keyless pin-code entry, and a commercial-duty aerial platform with a travel height of approximately 10 feet 4 inches. Convenience features include cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, CD player, USB and AUX connectivity, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this F-550 combines diesel-powered capability, four-wheel-drive traction, and Versalift aerial access equipment in a practical service truck platform designed for demanding fleet and utility operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $59,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Ford F-550

230,899 KM

Details Description Features

$59,710

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-550

SuperCab 4x4 45-Foot Diesel Bucket Truck

Watch This Vehicle
14343365

2016 Ford F-550

SuperCab 4x4 45-Foot Diesel Bucket Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$59,710

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
230,899KM
VIN 1FD0X5HT6GEA40566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,899 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Ford F-550 Super Duty SuperCab bucket truck is powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Equipped with a Versalift SST-40-EIH-01 aerial device, this truck offers a 45-foot working height, 27.9-foot horizontal reach, and 450-pound platform capacity, making it well suited for utility, telecommunications, electrical, tree service, and maintenance applications.

Additional equipment includes beacon lights, strobe lights, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, keyless pin-code entry, and a commercial-duty aerial platform with a travel height of approximately 10 feet 4 inches. Convenience features include cruise control, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, CD player, USB and AUX connectivity, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this F-550 combines diesel-powered capability, four-wheel-drive traction, and Versalift aerial access equipment in a practical service truck platform designed for demanding fleet and utility operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $59,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$59,710

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-550