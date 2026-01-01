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This 2016 Ford F-750 Water Truck is powered by a 6.7L diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Equipped with a United Built SC 10 2,000-gallon water tank, this truck is suited for dust suppression, construction sites, road maintenance, landscaping, and municipal fleet applications. The truck features a Chelsea Parker PTO to operate the water distribution system, along with a water sprayer, hose, air brakes, and an exhaust brake to support commercial operation. Additional equipment includes air conditioning and heat, and an AM/FM radio. Finished in white with a gray vinyl interior, this Ford F-750 provides a commercial water truck platform for a variety of fleet and worksite applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $118,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $119,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Ford F-750

11,282 KM

Details Description Features

$118,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-750

2,000-Gallon Water Truck

Watch This Vehicle
14401618

2016 Ford F-750

2,000-Gallon Water Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$118,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
11,282KM
VIN 1FDWF7DC7GDA00890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0039169
  • Mileage 11,282 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Ford F-750 Water Truck is powered by a 6.7L diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Equipped with a United Built SC 10 2,000-gallon water tank, this truck is suited for dust suppression, construction sites, road maintenance, landscaping, and municipal fleet applications.

The truck features a Chelsea Parker PTO to operate the water distribution system, along with a water sprayer, hose, air brakes, and an exhaust brake to support commercial operation. Additional equipment includes air conditioning and heat, and an AM/FM radio.

Finished in white with a gray vinyl interior, this Ford F-750 provides a commercial water truck platform for a variety of fleet and worksite applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $118,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $119,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$118,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford F-750