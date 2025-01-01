$11,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice Factory Optioned Focus inc. 201 A Pack / Black Pack /Navi/Roof /Leather int.
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this meticulously maintained 2016 Ford Focus SE, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This four-door sedan is ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures with ease. Having clocked 93,500 km, this Focus SE has plenty of life left and is just waiting for its next chapter with you. With its practical design and a comfortable interior, this Ford Focus is the perfect blend of affordability and functionality.
The 2016 Ford Focus SE is a smart choice for anyone seeking a vehicle that is easy to drive and economical. This sedan offers a smooth ride and a surprisingly spacious cabin. Its versatile design and practical features make it ideal for both city driving and longer trips. Don't miss the opportunity to own a dependable and stylish vehicle that offers great value.
Here are some of the standout features you'll love:
- Flex Fuel Capability: Offers the flexibility to use either gasoline or E85 fuel, maximizing your fuel options.
- Front Wheel Drive: Provides excellent handling and stability in various driving conditions.
- Stylish Sedan Design: A timeless design that combines sleek aesthetics with practicality.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Designed to deliver great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Four-Door Convenience: Easy access for passengers in the front and rear.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
