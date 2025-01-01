Menu
Nice Factory Optioned Focus inc. 201 A Pack / Black Pack /Navi/Roof /Leather int. 

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this meticulously maintained 2016 Ford Focus SE, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This four-door sedan is ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures with ease. Having clocked 93,500 km, this Focus SE has plenty of life left and is just waiting for its next chapter with you. With its practical design and a comfortable interior, this Ford Focus is the perfect blend of affordability and functionality.

The 2016 Ford Focus SE is a smart choice for anyone seeking a vehicle that is easy to drive and economical. This sedan offers a smooth ride and a surprisingly spacious cabin. Its versatile design and practical features make it ideal for both city driving and longer trips. Dont miss the opportunity to own a dependable and stylish vehicle that offers great value.

Here are some of the standout features youll love:

Flex Fuel Capability: Offers the flexibility to use either gasoline or E85 fuel, maximizing your fuel options.
Front Wheel Drive: Provides excellent handling and stability in various driving conditions.
Stylish Sedan Design: A timeless design that combines sleek aesthetics with practicality.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: Designed to deliver great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
Four-Door Convenience: Easy access for passengers in the front and rear.

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

View Carfax Report

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1FADP3K22GL370555

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Ford Focus