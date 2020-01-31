Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

SE

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,820

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,323KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4664793
  • Stock #: BC0032395
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H7XGR153783
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 Ford Fusion SE, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera, usb, bluetooth, powered seats, heated seats, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, cloth. $10,820.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $11,120.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Locking Differential
  • Run flat tires
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Front Heated Seat
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Passenger Power Seat
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

