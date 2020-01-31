2016 Ford Fusion SE, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera, usb, bluetooth, powered seats, heated seats, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, cloth. $10,820.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $11,120.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Cargo Net

Locking Differential

Run flat tires

Driver Power Seat

Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Front Heated Seat

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Electronic Brake Assistance

Vehicle Stability Control System

Passenger Power Seat

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

