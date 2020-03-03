6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion SE, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic (tiptronic), FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation, back-up camera, bluetooth, USB/Auxiliary plug-ins, steering wheel controls, electronic parking brake, dual climate control, programmable garage door opener, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, cloth. $7,910.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $8,210.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3