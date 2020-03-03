Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

SE

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$7,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,836KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4765767
  • Stock #: BC0032491
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H71GR137715
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016 Ford Fusion SE, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic (tiptronic), FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation, back-up camera, bluetooth, USB/Auxiliary plug-ins, steering wheel controls, electronic parking brake, dual climate control, programmable garage door opener, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, cloth. $7,910.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $8,210.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Run flat tires
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Power Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

