2016 Ford Mustang

21,500 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12422985

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
21,500KM
VIN 1FA6P8JZ6G5520322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Leather / Miko Suede - Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 8UTNA20322
  • Mileage 21,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Ford Mustang