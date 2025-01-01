Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><br></div><div>RIMS AND TIRES, SUSPENSION, REAR SOLID MOUNTED (MOTOR, CAM SHAFTS, MENTHOL INJECTION, EXHAUST, INSTAKE, INTERCOOLER,  STEEDA RING WING.</div>

2016 Ford Mustang

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12809002

2016 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1753830457
  2. 1753830457
  3. 1753830457
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,000KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH4G5300875

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description


RIMS AND TIRES, SUSPENSION, REAR SOLID MOUNTED (MOTOR, CAM SHAFTS, MENTHOL INJECTION, EXHAUST, INSTAKE, INTERCOOLER,  STEEDA RING WING.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 34,000 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 81,000 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Maverick XLT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Ford Maverick XLT 47,000 KM $36,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2016 Ford Mustang