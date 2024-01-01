Menu
2016 Ford Transit 250 Van Low Roof 130-inch wheelbase Cargo Van Ladder Rack, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Gas engine, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors. $14,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

175,103KM
Used
VIN 1FTYR1YM1GKA87766

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036605
  • Mileage 175,103 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Transit 250 Van Low Roof 130-inch wheelbase Cargo Van Ladder Rack, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Gas engine, 6 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors. $14,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

full size spare tire
Rain Sensing Wipers
Steel Wheels
Run flat tires

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Ford Transit