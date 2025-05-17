Menu
2016 Ford Transit 150 Van Low Roof 130 Inches Wheel Base Ladder Rack and Rear Shelving, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $17,410.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,785.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until May 17, 2025, 3:00 PM PDT.

2016 Ford Transit

207,351 KM

$20,410

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit

150 Van Low Roof 130 Inches Wheel Base Ladder Rack and Rear Shelving

2016 Ford Transit

150 Van Low Roof 130 Inches Wheel Base Ladder Rack and Rear Shelving

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$20,410

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,351KM
VIN 1FTYE1ZM9GKA89520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 207,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$20,410

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford Transit