2016 Ford Transit

312,809 KM

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit

250 Van Med. Roof Cargo Van 148-inch Wheelbase

2016 Ford Transit

250 Van Med. Roof Cargo Van 148-inch Wheelbase

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

312,809KM
Used
  • Stock #: BC0034236
  VIN: 1FTYR2CM2GKA66826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 312,809 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Transit 250 Van Med. Roof Cargo Van 148-inch Wheelbase, 3.7L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $16,800.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $17,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Locking Differential
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

