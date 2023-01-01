$23,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit
T-350 Bullet-Proof Glass 2 Seater Cargo Van Dually Diesel
$23,500
- Listing ID: 9694306
- Stock #: BC0035695
- VIN: 1FDRS6PV8GKA16124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 220,548 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Transit T-350 Bullet-Proof Glass 2 Seater Cargo Van Dually Diesel, 3.2L L5 DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal valid to Feb 2023 $23,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $23,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
