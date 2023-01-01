Menu
2016 Ford Transit

220,548 KM

Details

$23,500

$23,500 + tax & licensing
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

T-350 Bullet-Proof Glass 2 Seater Cargo Van Dually Diesel

2016 Ford Transit

T-350 Bullet-Proof Glass 2 Seater Cargo Van Dually Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

220,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9694306
  • Stock #: BC0035695
  • VIN: 1FDRS6PV8GKA16124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 220,548 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Transit T-350 Bullet-Proof Glass 2 Seater Cargo Van Dually Diesel, 3.2L L5 DIESEL engine, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal valid to Feb 2023 $23,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $23,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Automatic Load-Leveling
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

