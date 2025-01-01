Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Freightliner M2 106 26 Foot Cube Van Cummins Diesel Air Brakes with Loading Ramp, 8.9L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Approximate Box Measurements: 26FT Long, 8FT Wide, 9FT High. CVI currently valid until March 2026. $59,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2016 Freightliner M2106

261,173 KM

Details Description Features

$59,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Freightliner M2106

26 Foot Cube Van Cummins Diesel Air Brakes with Loading Ramp

Watch This Vehicle
12295215

2016 Freightliner M2106

26 Foot Cube Van Cummins Diesel Air Brakes with Loading Ramp

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$59,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
261,173KM
VIN 3ALACXCYXGDHJ2501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037782
  • Mileage 261,173 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Freightliner M2 106 26 Foot Cube Van Cummins Diesel Air Brakes with Loading Ramp, 8.9L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Approximate Box Measurements: 26FT Long, 8FT Wide, 9FT High. CVI currently valid until March 2026. $59,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2014 GMC Savana G3500 Extended Cargo Van With Rear Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 GMC Savana G3500 Extended Cargo Van With Rear Shelving 145,535 KM $22,850 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp 128,549 KM $49,880 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Isuzu NQR 18 Foot Cube Van With Ramp Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Isuzu NQR 18 Foot Cube Van With Ramp Diesel 132,566 KM $59,870 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,820

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2016 Freightliner M2106