2016 GMC Savana

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Rear Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Locking Differential

Front side airbag

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Cargo Area Tiedowns

Vehicle Stability Control System

