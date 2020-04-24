Menu
2016 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo van

2016 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,059KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4908795
  • Stock #: BC0032370
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFF3G1161566
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2016 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo Van, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, rear shelving, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $15,880.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $16,180.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

