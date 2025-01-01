$12,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 269,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't let the Mileage Fool you! Nice clean Truck. through the shop with a Fresh inspection , NOT A REBUILT!
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and capable 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This 4-wheel drive pickup truck is built to handle any job and offers a comfortable and spacious cabin for you and your passengers. With a proven track record of reliability and a generous amount of power, this Sierra 1500 is a perfect choice for anyone seeking a dependable workhorse or a capable weekend adventurer. While it has clocked in 269,000km, this truck has been well-maintained and is ready to tackle many more miles to come.
Enjoy a smooth ride and stay connected with features like power windows, power locks, and a satellite radio. The driver-focused cockpit offers keyless entry, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel for a comfortable and personalized driving experience. The spacious interior features leather-wrapped steering wheel and comfortable seating. Whether you're hauling cargo or enjoying a scenic drive, the Sierra 1500 is the perfect choice for drivers who demand both performance and comfort.
Here are 5 features that will make this Sierra 1500 stand out from the crowd:
- 4x4 capability: This truck is ready to tackle any terrain, whether it's a muddy construction site or a snowy mountain pass.
- Spacious Cabin: Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space for passengers and gear.
- Powerful Engine: This truck has the power to get the job done, whether you're towing a trailer or just cruising down the highway.
- Back-up Camera: Driving in reverse is safer and easier with this helpful feature.
- Satellite Radio: Enjoy endless entertainment options on the go with satellite radio.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
