<p>Dont let the Mileage Fool you! Nice clean Truck. through the shop with a Fresh inspection , NOT A REBUILT! </p><p> </p><p>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this powerful and capable 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This 4-wheel drive pickup truck is built to handle any job and offers a comfortable and spacious cabin for you and your passengers. With a proven track record of reliability and a generous amount of power, this Sierra 1500 is a perfect choice for anyone seeking a dependable workhorse or a capable weekend adventurer. While it has clocked in 269,000km, this truck has been well-maintained and is ready to tackle many more miles to come.</p><p>Enjoy a smooth ride and stay connected with features like power windows, power locks, and a satellite radio. The driver-focused cockpit offers keyless entry, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel for a comfortable and personalized driving experience. The spacious interior features leather-wrapped steering wheel and comfortable seating. Whether youre hauling cargo or enjoying a scenic drive, the Sierra 1500 is the perfect choice for drivers who demand both performance and comfort.</p><p>Here are 5 features that will make this Sierra 1500 stand out from the crowd:</p><ul><li><strong>4x4 capability:</strong> This truck is ready to tackle any terrain, whether its a muddy construction site or a snowy mountain pass.</li><li><strong>Spacious Cabin:</strong> Enjoy ample legroom and cargo space for passengers and gear.</li><li><strong>Powerful Engine:</strong> This truck has the power to get the job done, whether youre towing a trailer or just cruising down the highway.</li><li><strong>Back-up Camera:</strong> Driving in reverse is safer and easier with this helpful feature.</li><li><strong>Satellite Radio:</strong> Enjoy endless entertainment options on the go with satellite radio.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

269,000 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1GTV2MEC7GZ416112

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

778-893-8434

2016 GMC Sierra 1500