$24,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2016 Hamm Vibratory Smooth Drum Compactor Roller
with Kubota Diesel Engine
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8548811
- Stock #: BC0034877
- VIN: H1993784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # BC0034877
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Hamm Roller Vibratory Smooth Drum Compactor Roller with Kubota Diesel Engine, green exterior, black interior, vinyl. $24,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $24,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.