2016 Hamm Vibratory Smooth Drum Compactor Roller

0 KM

Details

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Hamm Vibratory Smooth Drum Compactor Roller

2016 Hamm Vibratory Smooth Drum Compactor Roller

with Kubota Diesel Engine

2016 Hamm Vibratory Smooth Drum Compactor Roller

with Kubota Diesel Engine

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8548811
  Stock #: BC0034877
  VIN: H1993784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0034877
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hamm Roller Vibratory Smooth Drum Compactor Roller with Kubota Diesel Engine, green exterior, black interior, vinyl. $24,000.00 plus $350 processing fee, $24,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

