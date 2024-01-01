Menu
-195,655km -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 180HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, (AppleCaplay and Android Auto *on cable connection*) -Navigation system -Leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Front collision mitigation -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Sunroof -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Alloy wheels -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2016 Honda Civic

$16,980

+ tax & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

195,300KM
VIN 2HGFC1F99GH108802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBNA08802
  • Mileage 195,300 KM

Vehicle Description

-195,655km -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 180HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, (AppleCaplay and Android Auto *on cable connection*) -Navigation system -Leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Front collision mitigation -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Sunroof -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Alloy wheels -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

