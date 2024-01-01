$16,980+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBNA08802
- Mileage 195,300 KM
Vehicle Description
-195,655km -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 180HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, (AppleCaplay and Android Auto *on cable connection*) -Navigation system -Leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Front collision mitigation -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Sunroof -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Alloy wheels -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
+ taxes & licensing
