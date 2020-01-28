Menu
2016 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$19,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,321KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4590918
  • Stock #: BL786A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F97GH115165
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black Lthr
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and dealer-serviced x-lease 2016 Honda Civic Touring Edition has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this Touring Edition Civic comes complete with a power sunroof, leather interior, and navigation! To truly witness the impeccable condition this vehicle has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

