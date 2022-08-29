$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-525-4667
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6
- Listing ID: 9068416
- Stock #: 4UTNA40508
- VIN: 2HGFC2F72GH040508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 106,053 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Civic EX in White Orchid Pearl Paint and Black Interior is a Local Trade in with lots of service history. Features include a 2.0 Liter DOHC i-VTEC 4 Cylinder Engine with a CVT Transmission, Power Sunroof with Tilt Feature, RearView Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Apple/Android CarPlay, 180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media® Audio playback capability and 8 speakers, Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls with capacitive touch controls, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, ECON mode button and Eco Assist™ system, Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start, Remote engine starter, Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers, Brake Assist, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Projector-beam halogen headlights with auto-on/off, Honda LaneWatch™ blind spot display, Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Forward Collision Warning system, Lane Departure Warning system, Road Departure Mitigation system, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist System, 16" Alloy Wheels and so much more! This Honda Civic EX has been thru our shop and has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. At OpenRoad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
