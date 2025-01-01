Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

250,750 KM

$16,399

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

12445567

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$16,399

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,750KM
VIN 5J6RM4H9XGL803617

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA03617
  • Mileage 250,750 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

