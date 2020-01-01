Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth

2016 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth

OpenRoad Honda

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

$19,475

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,946KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4483677
  • Stock #: P9519
  • VIN: 2HKRM3H30GH001884
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

This beautiful One Owner and dealer-serviced 2016 Honda CR-V LX with No Accident's has been maintained in absolutely flawless condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year , This CRV,must be seen and driven to witness it's immaculate physical and mechanical condition Featuring:- Heated Seat's, Rear View camera, Steering Mounted Control's , Bluetooth, USB, Cruise Control, New tires. New Battery and Brakes. At Openroad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail.Honda certified. Powertrain warranty covers 7-years/160000 km, Call our sales team to book an appointment for Private Viewing!

