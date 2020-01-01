6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6
604-525-4667
+ taxes & licensing
This beautiful One Owner and dealer-serviced 2016 Honda CR-V LX with No Accident's has been maintained in absolutely flawless condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year , This CRV,must be seen and driven to witness it's immaculate physical and mechanical condition Featuring:- Heated Seat's, Rear View camera, Steering Mounted Control's , Bluetooth, USB, Cruise Control, New tires. New Battery and Brakes. At Openroad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail.Honda certified. Powertrain warranty covers 7-years/160000 km, Call our sales team to book an appointment for Private Viewing!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6