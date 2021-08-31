2016 Honda CR-V

+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Built for the long road ahead, the 2016 Honda CRV LX is durable and Comfortable no matter where your journey takes you. Backed by famous Japanese engineering with years of history, this CRV will keep you on the road for YEARS to come! With more passenger volume than the competition and fuel-efficiency, the CRV is the perfect SUV no matter the weather! Generously equipped with back up camera, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary audio output, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, remote entry, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
