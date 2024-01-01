$16,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Fit
LX CVT
2016 Honda Fit
LX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$16,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,335KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3HGGK5H53GM100222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBNA00222
- Mileage 106,335 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2016 Honda Civic Sedan Touring CVT 195,300 KM $16,980 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota C-HR LE 62,082 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Civic Sedan LX-B CVT 4,100 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2016 Honda Fit