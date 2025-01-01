$21,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Honda Fit
EX-L Navi CVT
2016 Honda Fit
EX-L Navi CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,129KM
VIN 3HGGK5H88GM100999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA00999
- Mileage 81,129 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV GS-L 20,915 KM $51,980 + tax & lic
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SEL S-AWC 30,862 KM $45,980 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X6 xDrive35i 79,094 KM $35,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2016 Honda Fit