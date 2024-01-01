Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2016 Honda HR-V

102,000 KM

$19,994

+ tax & licensing
LX 4WD CVT

LX 4WD CVT

12046567

2016 Honda HR-V

LX 4WD CVT

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,000KM
VIN 3CZRU6H39GM110155

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA10155
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

