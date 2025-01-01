Menu
<p>Please check out our website <a href=https://milani.biz/>https://milani.biz/</a> for Carfax information.</p><p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats ready for anything Canada throws your way? Feast your eyes on this well-maintained 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This family-friendly SUV is perfect for tackling daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. With its spacious interior and robust all-wheel-drive system, youll be able to confidently navigate any road condition, while enjoying a comfortable and connected driving experience.</p><p>This Pilot EX-L is more than just practical; its packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From its smooth automatic transmission to its fuel-efficient gasoline engine, this SUV is built to deliver both performance and efficiency. Whether youre hauling groceries, transporting the kids, or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Honda Pilot EX-L offers the space and capability you need. Visit Milani Auto Sales today to see this exceptional SUV for yourself!</p><p>Here are five features that really make this 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L shine:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer those snowy Canadian winters with confidence! The Pilots all-wheel-drive system provides superior traction and control.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable and convenient.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with a smooth and responsive automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine:</strong> Enjoy a balance of power and efficiency, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV Design:</strong> Perfect for both city driving and outdoor adventures, offering the flexibility you need.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Honda Pilot

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L

13192685

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 5FNYF6H76GB509981

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

