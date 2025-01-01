$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
EX-L
2016 Honda Pilot
EX-L
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Please check out our website https://milani.biz/ for Carfax information.
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything Canada throws your way? Feast your eyes on this well-maintained 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This family-friendly SUV is perfect for tackling daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. With its spacious interior and robust all-wheel-drive system, you'll be able to confidently navigate any road condition, while enjoying a comfortable and connected driving experience.
This Pilot EX-L is more than just practical; it's packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. From its smooth automatic transmission to its fuel-efficient gasoline engine, this SUV is built to deliver both performance and efficiency. Whether you're hauling groceries, transporting the kids, or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Honda Pilot EX-L offers the space and capability you need. Visit Milani Auto Sales today to see this exceptional SUV for yourself!
Here are five features that really make this 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L shine:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer those snowy Canadian winters with confidence! The Pilot's all-wheel-drive system provides superior traction and control.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable and convenient.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with a smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
- Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Enjoy a balance of power and efficiency, saving you money at the pump.
- Versatile SUV Design: Perfect for both city driving and outdoor adventures, offering the flexibility you need.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
Email Milani Auto Sales
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
778-893-8434