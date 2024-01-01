$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL at
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GT GL at
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,600KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPDH4AE1GH780650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Black (Pearl)
- Interior Colour Cloth - Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA80650
- Mileage 104,600 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2006 BMW M3 CABRIOLET 112,450 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
2023 Porsche Taycan GTS 16,500 KM $139,588 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL at 104,600 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2016 Hyundai Elantra