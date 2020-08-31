Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

87,000 KM

Details Description

$18,383

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,383

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 2.4L Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 2.4L Premium

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 5798376
  2. 5798376
  3. 5798376
  4. 5798376
  5. 5798376
  6. 5798376
  7. 5798376
  8. 5798376
  9. 5798376
  10. 5798376
  11. 5798376
  12. 5798376
  13. 5798376
  14. 5798376
  15. 5798376
  16. 5798376
  17. 5798376
  18. 5798376
  19. 5798376
  20. 5798376
  21. 5798376
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$18,383

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5798376
  • Stock #: AI4932A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA3GG326628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI4932A
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The beautiful 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe is now available now at OpenRoad Volkswagen Boundary! It doesn’t matter if you’re in for a family road trip, taking the dogs to the beach or off to run some errands in the city. This reliable, roomy SUV will keep you safe and comfortable in any situation. The fantastic all-wheel drive system paired with heated front seats ensures that you’re ready to take on that winter trip you have always dreamed of. Its 2.4L 4-cyl engine gives you 190 horsepower while maintaining a great average fuel rating of 11.2L/100km. Features include USB input, Bluetooth, heated seats, steering wheel controls, hands-free calling, and many more you’d love to have. One test drive and you’ll be driving this Santa Fe home! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 87,000 KM
$18,383 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 29,000 KM
$12,383 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Beet...
 18,012 KM
$32,383 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory