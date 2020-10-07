Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

119,238 KM

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
604-522-7376

Sport 2.4 AWD

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

119,238KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5854578
  • Stock #: BC0033022
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB9GG316940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,238 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD, 2.4L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, bluetooth, usb, aux, powered seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, eco mode, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, black interior. $14,980.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $15,280.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Locking Differential
Cargo Area Cover
Run flat tires
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Burnaby

604-522-7376

