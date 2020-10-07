2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control First Aid Kit Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Cargo Net Locking Differential Cargo Area Cover Run flat tires ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.