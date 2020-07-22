Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

106,235 KM

$7,270

+ tax & licensing
$7,270

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

2016 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$7,270

+ taxes & licensing

106,235KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5482869
  Stock #: BC0032523
  VIN: 5NPE24AF9GH291282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,235 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Sonata GLS, 2.4L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, back up camera, bluetooth, heated seats, heated steering wheel, usb in, aux in, 12 volt in, silver exterior, black interior, cloth. $7,270.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $7,570.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
rear window defogger
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Lumbar Support
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Trunk anti-trap device
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

