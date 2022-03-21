Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

118,792 KM

Details

$20,955

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2.0T Ultimate (Black Piping)

Location

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

118,792KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8815598
  • Stock #: AI6322A
  • VIN: 5NPE34AB5GH430589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White (Pearl)
  • Interior Colour Leather - Black w/ Black Piping
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI6322A
  • Mileage 118,792 KM

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

