Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Infiniti QX60

113,550 KM

Details Description

$26,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2016 Infiniti QX60

2016 Infiniti QX60

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Infiniti QX60

AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10210338
  2. 10210338
  3. 10210338
  4. 10210338
  5. 10210338
  6. 10210338
  7. 10210338
  8. 10210338
  9. 10210338
  10. 10210338
  11. 10210338
  12. 10210338
  13. 10210338
  14. 10210338
  15. 10210338
  16. 10210338
  17. 10210338
  18. 10210338
  19. 10210338
  20. 10210338
  21. 10210338
  22. 10210338
Contact Seller

$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10210338
  • Stock #: 8UTNA13719
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM8GC513719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White
  • Interior Colour Wheat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA13719
  • Mileage 113,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2022 Acura RDX SH-AW...
 23,500 KM
$54,998 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T...
 21,050 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2023 Audi A3 40 2.0T...
 4,000 KM
$47,688 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory