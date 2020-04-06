Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 International TerraStar

Cube Van 16 foot Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2016 International TerraStar

Cube Van 16 foot Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4826571
  2. 4826571
  3. 4826571
  4. 4826571
  5. 4826571
  6. 4826571
  7. 4826571
  8. 4826571
  9. 4826571
  10. 4826571
  11. 4826571
  12. 4826571
  13. 4826571
  14. 4826571
  15. 4826571
  16. 4826571
  17. 4826571
  18. 4826571
  19. 4826571
  20. 4826571
  21. 4826571
  22. 4826571
  23. 4826571
  24. 4826571
  25. 4826571
  26. 4826571
  27. 4826571
  28. 4826571
  29. 4826571
  30. 4826571
  31. 4826571
  32. 4826571
  33. 4826571
  34. 4826571
  35. 4826571
  36. 4826571
  37. 4826571
  38. 4826571
  39. 4826571
  40. 4826571
  41. 4826571
  42. 4826571
  43. 4826571
  44. 4826571
  45. 4826571
  46. 4826571
  47. 4826571
  48. 4826571
  49. 4826571
  50. 4826571
Contact Seller

$34,690

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,934KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4826571
  • Stock #: BC0032483
  • VIN: 1HTJSSKKXGH126440
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2016 International TerraStar Cube Van 16 foot Diesel Hydraulic Brakes, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $34,690.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $34,990.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Safety
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2013 International 4...
 176,662 KM
$23,750 + tax & lic
2016 Hino 155 Cube V...
 5,704 KM
$49,710 + tax & lic
2016 RAM ProMaster 3...
 116,654 KM
$26,850 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message